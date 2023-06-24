Restoration of the Jesuit Palace on Naxos gets the green light

Constructed in the 17th century, the Jesuit Palace (aka the Jesuit Monastery of Kalamitsia) is in the region of Kalamitsia on Naxos. In the 18th century, the monastery came under Catholic orders and since then it has been owned by the Naxos Catholic Foundation. It is listed as a historical monument. The Jesuit Palace is currently deserted and the once-lavish monastery has fallen into disrepair.

The Ministry of Culture, the Regional Authority of the South Aegean and the Naxos Catholic Foundation came together in concluding a cultural development program contract for the study for the Jesuit Palace’s reconstruction.

The agreement was signed by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, Regional Governor Giorgos Chatzimarkos and Naxos Catholic Foundation President Iakovos Nafpliotis.

The benefit of restoring the monastery is clear as the rescue of this distinctively Greek monument will attract visitors that are particularly interested in the history of the island.

The agreement concerns the topographic study of the Jesuit Palace, alongside the preliminary architectural study of the monument, so a budget can be drafted. The Regional Authority of the South Aegean is responsible for financing and implementing the agreement, with the supervisory body being the Ministry of Culture and Sport’s Department of Restoration of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments.

The duration of the programmatic agreement is 12 months from the signing date.