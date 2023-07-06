CULTURE

Chariton Stavropoulos appointed new BoD head of National Opera

Greece’s Culture Ministry appointed Chariton Stavropoulos as the new President of the Board of Directors of the National Opera.

Stavropoulos replaces Venia Papathanasopoulou, who resigned for personal reasons. He will remain in place until the term of the current board expires. 

Stavropoulos was born in Athens, graduated from the Law School of the University of Athens and then attended postgraduate studies in Germany. Since 1985 he has been a lawyer in Athens. He founded and manages the law firm Stavropoulos – Economopoulos and Associates, which is active, among other things, in intellectual property cases. 

He has participated and participates as president, vice-president or member in numerous βοαρδσ of Limited Companies as well as as a member of the board of Greece’s Cultural Resources Management and Development Organization (ODAP).

He is married to the architect Sofia Paraskevopoulou and is the father of two children.

