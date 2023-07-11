Cash boost brings new film funding programs

The Greek Film Center (EKK) is launching five new funding programs thanks to a cash injection of around 7.25 million euros from the European Union-backed National Recovery and Resilience Fund, its director, Markos Holevas, said on Monday.

The lion’s share of the money, 3.8 million euros, has been earmarked for attracting international productions like David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” which have scenes shot in Greece and employ a certain number of Greek crew members.

Another two programs foresee funding of 25,000 euros for 15-20 shorts by emerging filmmakers and 70,000 euros for eight or so low-budget feature-length films.

Promoting new technologies like 3D, VR and AR is the purpose of the fourth package, while the fifth concerns projects with international distribution prospects, such as miniseries, an area the EKK has never ventured into before.