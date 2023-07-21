Most Brits support ‘cultural partnership’ for Parthenon sculptures’ return to Greece, poll finds

A new poll released on Friday found that the majority of the British public would support the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, with the condition of a “cultural partnership,” the BBC reports.

According to the YouGov survey, commissioned by the Parthenon Project campaign group, 64 percent of respondents would back sending the marbles to Greece if British museums were loaned other unique Greek artifacts in exchange. Moreover, an even higher percentage of 68 indicated that efforts by UK museums to engage in more cultural partnerships like this would be beneficial for fostering positive relationships with other countries.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of the participants stated that returning the marbles to Greece and replacing them with other Greek items would not impact their interest in visiting the British Museum in London.

Lord Vaizey, Chair of the Parthenon Project Advisory Board and a former Conservative culture minister, expressed his views on the findings to the BBC, saying, “This is a shot in the arm for negotiations, clearly demonstrating that a win-win deal underpinned by a cultural partnership has the backing of the British public.”

Greece has consistently called for the permanent return of the sculptures, which British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the temple in the early 19th century when he was the ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.