Archaeological guards to hold work stoppages due to heatwave

The union representing guards at archaeological sites has decided to launch a series of work stoppages during the peak hours of the heatwave affecting the country, which will likely mean that archaeological sides will close early on the days in question.

The Panhellenic Union of Antiquities Conservation Officers (PEVLA) said it would hold four-hour work stoppages from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at all archaeological sites that operate until 8 p.m.

In addition, it will hold a two-hour work stoppage from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. at archaeological sites and museums that operate until 3.30 p.m.

“In view of the problems we faced in archaeological sites and especially in the Acropolis in recent days, we unanimously decided on measures to protect the health of antiquities guards as well as visitors,” PEVLA said.

“Despite the extreme conditions faced by all the antiquities guards, amid temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, we have tried to respond to our duties, ignoring the dangerousness of the phenomenon,” it continued, noting that “in the Acropolis we had more than 20 fainting visitors.” [AMNA]