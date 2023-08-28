CULTURE

Lanthimos premiering ‘creepy gothic thriller’ in Venice

Lanthimos premiering ‘creepy gothic thriller’ in Venice

Award-winning Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos will be premiering his latest offering at the 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, which kicks off in the historical Italian city on Wednesday.

Described as a “creepy gothic thriller” and starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef, “Poor Things” is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray and is expected to be equally controversial as earlier work by the director.

Lanthimos is regarded as a pioneering force of Weird Wave, a cinematic trend that emerged during the Greek economic crisis.

Film

