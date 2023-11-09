Monica Bellucci honored in Thessaloniki

Monica Bellucci attended the 64th Thessaloniki International Film Festival on Thursday night, where she was celebrated with an honorary Golden Alexander award.

The screening of her new film “Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs” attracted large crowds outside the Olympion Theater on Wednesday evening, evidence of the mark she has left internationally through her career.

The 2023 film presented Callas’ story intertwined with that of Bellucci’s and her impressive latest work in the theater, under the direction of Tom Volf, where she performed as Callas reading out her unpublished letters and memoirs. Bellucci performed the monologue at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus two years ago.

“The performance at the Herodes, with the orchestra of the great George Petrou, was a magical experience for me. I felt so much love and respect,” said Bellucci at a festival press conference on Thursday.

Her commentary on Callas in her new film and during the press conference reflected Bellucci’s internal beauty as an inspirational successful woman. Bellucci commented: “[Callas] for me led a brave life. That is why she still inspires me […] She fought for her freedom. She got a divorce at a time when this was not socially acceptable. […] She explored her femininity and asserted her sexual freedom.”

In a question about beauty at the conference, Bellucci added, “Beauty for me is everything you hold internally that comes out through your eyes.” A comment that comes to life in her honest gaze.

Her film “Malena” (2000) is to be screened on Thursday at 8 p.m. after the Golden Alexander award ceremony at the Olympion.