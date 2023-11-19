CULTURE

Caroline Vout receives London Hellenic Prize award

British classicist and art historian Caroline Vout received the London Hellenic Prize award during a recent ceremony held at the Hellenic Center in London for her book, “Exposed: The Greek and Roman Body” (published by Profile/Wellcome). 

The London Hellenic Prize recognizes original works in English related to, or inspired by, ancient or modern Hellenic civilization, culture, history or literature. The award was presented by Greek Ambassador to the UK Yannis Tsaousis. 

Vout’s book delves into classical sculpture, examining it not only as a conventional representation of beauty or religious devotion but also as an expression of realism, social requirements, and the human needs and aspirations of everyday life. It spans from 7th century BC Greek to 4th century AD Roman art. 

Books Literature

