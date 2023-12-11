Where Lord Elgin packaged the stolen sculptures

The former residence of the British consul, the building is on Areos Street, opposite Hadrian’s Library.

Located on Areos Street, opposite Hadrian’s Library, the building traces its origins back to the 17th century. Its distinctive features – two floors, an external staircase, and an internal courtyard with a well and fountain – classify it as a “classic” representation of the later Ottoman era.

Once the property of Nikolaos Chomatianos-Logothetis, the British consul, the exact period when the house was abandoned remains unknown, although we do know that his son, Spyridon, also lived there. Preserved elements today include its gate, staircase, and well.

Another intriguing facet of this mansion’s history is that it once hosted another British diplomat in the Ottoman Empire. Lord Elgin was accommodated in the mansion by Spyridon Chomatianos-Logothetis, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a consul. Accounts suggest that Elgin and his associates packaged the Parthenon Sculptures in the mansion’s courtyard before transporting them to London, where they are now housed in the British Museum.

Part of the Museum of Modern Greek Culture, which is housed in 18 restored historical buildings, this mansion is poised to welcome the public by year-end. Nestled within the building complex surrounded by Areos, Adrianou, Vrysakiou and Kladou streets, the museum aims to transform a historic Athens neighborhood into a “multifaceted space for the exhibition and promotion of Greece’s modern material and immaterial cultural history and heritage,” said Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

Other contributions to the museum include a two-story Ottoman-period house, the small church of St Elissaios in Plaka – where the late 19th-century writer Alexandros Papadiamantis chanted – the Dragoumis House, remnants of the early Christian Church of St Thomas, and more.

Beyond the permanent exhibition showcasing folk art objects and items offering a comprehensive portrayal of modern Greek culture, the museum provides space for educational programs and digital productions that delve into the region’s history and its residents, among other topics.