Greek food ranks third among world’s top 100
Greek food came third in this year’s list of the world’s best cuisines published annually by the popular online travel guide TasteAtlas.
The country was distinguished for specific products – particularly the fava bean dip from Santorini, olive oil from Kalamata and Laconia in the Peloponnese and peaches from Naoussa in northern Greece – and iconic foods like gyros, souvlaki, moussaka, Greek salad (horiatiki), pastitsio and tzatziki yogurt dip, with spinach pie (spanakopita) running closely behind it.
The guide also recommends restaurants serving well-executed Greek classics, based on readers’ reviews.
Italy came first on this year’s list, followed by Japan in second place.