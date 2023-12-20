Greek FM defends artwork removal

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Wednesday defended the government’s decision to remove an artwork displayed at the Greek Consulate in New York – a pink-and-white quilt resembling the national flag, part of a campaign against domestic violence.

“As an individual and as an academic, I support the freedom of art and expression, even when it is sharp and aggressive,” Gerapetritis told Skai radio.

He emphasized the issue lies in the context of the exhibition, stating, “I would accept having this specific artwork in a museum, gallery, or at home. However, we are talking about the display of an artwork at the Greek Consulate in New York. This represents the core of the state and the image of Greece abroad.”

“The consulate is obliged to uphold the emblems and symbols of the country intact, serve the expatriates, and maintain a neutral character. It is not a gallery or an exhibition space,” he added.

The piece, titled “Neighborhood Guilt” by Brooklyn-based visual artist Georgia Lale, went on display on Friday. Government officials in Athens confirmed its removal, stating it was done at the request of the Foreign Ministry.