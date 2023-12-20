CULTURE

Greek FM defends artwork removal

Greek FM defends artwork removal
[Instagram / georgia_lale_studio]

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Wednesday defended the government’s decision to remove an artwork displayed at the Greek Consulate in New York – a pink-and-white quilt resembling the national flag, part of a campaign against domestic violence.

“As an individual and as an academic, I support the freedom of art and expression, even when it is sharp and aggressive,” Gerapetritis told Skai radio.

He emphasized the issue lies in the context of the exhibition, stating, “I would accept having this specific artwork in a museum, gallery, or at home. However, we are talking about the display of an artwork at the Greek Consulate in New York. This represents the core of the state and the image of Greece abroad.”

“The consulate is obliged to uphold the emblems and symbols of the country intact, serve the expatriates, and maintain a neutral character. It is not a gallery or an exhibition space,” he added.

The piece, titled “Neighborhood Guilt” by Brooklyn-based visual artist Georgia Lale, went on display on Friday. Government officials in Athens confirmed its removal, stating it was done at the request of the Foreign Ministry.

Visual Arts Politics US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AHI issues statement on Kissinger’s legacy of failure in Cyprus
NEWS

AHI issues statement on Kissinger’s legacy of failure in Cyprus

Kissinger’s controversial legacy and the Greeks
NEWS

Kissinger’s controversial legacy and the Greeks

Sarbanes won’t seek re-election to US Congress in 2024
DIASPORA

Sarbanes won’t seek re-election to US Congress in 2024

Menendez pleads not guilty to foreign agent charge
NEWS

Menendez pleads not guilty to foreign agent charge

US Senator Bob Menendez charged with acting as unregistered agent of Egypt
NEWS

US Senator Bob Menendez charged with acting as unregistered agent of Egypt

Cardin eyes changes on Egypt, Turkey and around the world as he takes powerful Senate foreign post
NEWS

Cardin eyes changes on Egypt, Turkey and around the world as he takes powerful Senate foreign post