NEWS

Sarbanes won’t seek re-election to US Congress in 2024

Sarbanes won’t seek re-election to US Congress in 2024
[AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File]

Greek-American Democratic congressman John Sarbanes of Maryland will not seek re-election in 2024, choosing to depart his seat after an 18-year run, he announced Thursday.

Sarbanes, who has represented Maryland’s traditionally blue 3rd congressional district since 2007, said in a statement he wants to return to working in different areas of public service, like nonprofits and volunteer work.

“For some time now, I have found myself drawn back to that kind of work – wanting to explore the many opportunities to serve that exist outside of elected office,” he said.

Sarbanes said he is committed to seeing out the remainder of 14 months in office, but wanted to make the announcement “specifically for the benefit of candidates interested in running for my seat in next year’s election.”

He called his time serving in the US Congress “a truly humbling opportunity to make a difference.”

In Maryland, Democrats hold seven of eight US House seats, both Senate seats, as well as the offices of governor, secretary of state, attorney general and both chambers of the state legislature.

Sarbanes’ father, former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, represented Maryland for six years as a US representative and 30 years in the Senate before retiring in 2006. He died in 2020. [AP]

US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Boston’s AOC honors Hellenic-American trailblazers
NEWS

Boston’s AOC honors Hellenic-American trailblazers

Souda base key to US contingency plans
NEWS

Souda base key to US contingency plans

Paris: One month delay of decision on Greek businessman’s extradition to US
NEWS

Paris: One month delay of decision on Greek businessman’s extradition to US

Menendez pleads not guilty to foreign agent charge
NEWS

Menendez pleads not guilty to foreign agent charge

US embassy alerts American citizens over protests
NEWS

US embassy alerts American citizens over protests

First batch of US citizens leaving Israel arrive in Cyprus by boat
NEWS

First batch of US citizens leaving Israel arrive in Cyprus by boat