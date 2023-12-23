CULTURE

Alexander the Great burial claim refuted by expert

The head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Imathia, Angeliki Kottaridis, has refuted a claim this week by influential Byzantine scholar Helene Glykatzi-Ahrweiler that the tomb in Vergina, in northern Greece, is not that of Philip II of Macedonia but of his son, Alexander the Great, the 4th century BC warrior king.

Speaking to ERT3 regarding the claim about the tomb found in the 70s by Manolis Andronikos, Kottaridis said the evidence suggests otherwise.

Kottaridis noted that the remains in the tomb are of a man in his 40s, which rules out Alexander the Great, who died at the age of 33.

“We have a tomb with a dead man in the chamber and a woman in the vestibule. The bones are there, we’ve known them since 1977, they’ve been studied many times by anthropologists. What you can easily determine from the study of the bones is the age and gender of the deceased,” she stressed.

