Private guided tours of the Acropolis to start next year

Greece will offer visitors the opportunity to have a private, two-hour guided tour of the famous Acropolis Hill – with nobody else around – for 5,000 euros, following a unanimous decision by the country’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), on Wednesday.

The private tours will be aimed at small groups, which will be able to tour Greece’s most famous archaeological site either at sunrise (7-9 a.m.), before other visitors arrive, or sunset (8-10 p.m.), after the last has left, accompanied by an experienced guide. The group will also be offered souvenirs.

The new service will be offered in the summer months on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with the exception of full moon nights, and for up to five groups, with a maximum number of four people.

The private tours will begin on April 1, 2024.

At the same meeting, KAS also revised its ticket policy for the first time after five years, increasing entrance fees for museums and archaeological sites, eliminating unified tickets for multiple sites, and reducing ticket categories to five, although these changes will not be implemented until April 1, 2025.

At the Acropolis Hill, the general entrance ticket will increase to 30 euros (from 20 euros today), while at the other archaeological sites and museums the prices will range from 5 to 20 euros, depending on the number of visitors and the area they are located in. Free admission will apply for two Sundays every month instead of the current one.

The five major Greek museums, which have become independent entities of public interest, will establish their own pricing policies. These museums are the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, the Archaeological Museum of Iraklio, the Byzantine & Christian Museum (Athens), and the Museum of Byzantine Culture (Thessaloniki).

These ticket prices will be applicable throughout the year, as the previous practice of lower winter prices is abolished.