Museum housing shackled skeletons on track

The Culture Ministry has announced that a tender will be completed in the next few months for the selection of the contractor who will construct the museum/shell that will protect and showcase an ancient mass grave discovered in 2016 during digging at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center at Phaleron (present-day Faliro) Delta, south of Athens.

Excavators at the necropolis found at least 80 skeletons in a mass grave, their wrists clamped by iron shackles, dating to the 7th century BC and believed to belong to victims of mass executions.

Based on the preliminary design, the museum will consist of an underground space of 450 sq.m. where the finds will be protected in controlled environmental conditions, and an underground space of 425 sq.m for educational material, operating infrastructure and visitor service areas.

The project, included in the Recovery Fund with a budget of approximately €6.5 million, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. 

