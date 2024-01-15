CULTURE

‘Poor Things’ triumphs at Greek box office

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stones at the Critic's Choice Award Ceremony on Monday in Santa Monica, California.

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ film “Poor Things” dominated the Greek box office, surpassing 200,000 tickets within 15 days, according to Greek audiovisual company Feelgood. 

Lauded by audiences and critics after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, two Golden Globes, and one Critic’s Choice Movie Award the film, starring Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, continues to draw large crowds, with most screenings sold out even on weekdays.

As reported by Feelgood, viewers admit to watching the movie multiple times. 

Earlier on Monday, Emma Stones won the Critic’s Choice “Best Actress” Award for her role as Bella, while the film was nominated for 13 categories, including Best Picture.

