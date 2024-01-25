Mitsotakis: Greece ‘will insist’ on the reunification of the Parthenon Marbles

Greece will insist on the reunification of the Parthenon Marbles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated in a videotaped statement at the opening of the exhibition “Cycladic art: The Leonard N. Stern collection on loan from the Hellenic Republic” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Mitsotakis did not attend the event as he has been infected by H1N1.

“For two years now, we have enjoyed positive discussions with the Chair of the British Museum on a possible new partnership that brings the two parts of the sculptures together, as one, in Athens,” he said in his message.

“Let me be clear, we will insist on their reunification for many reasons, but one, in my mind, is the most important. Because only by being seen together, in situ, in the shadow of the Acropolis, can we truly appreciate their immense cultural importance for Western civilization.,” he added.

He emphasized that “as custodians of Greece’s ancient history, the preservation, protection, and promotion of Greek antiquity isn’t just important, it is inviolable, a duty and a commitment never to be broken.”