CULTURE

Naxos to host center dedicated to the study of Cycladic civilization

A center dedicated to the study of the Cycladic civilization is being established on the island of Naxos. Slated for completion in 2026, it will specifically focus on investigating the origin and authenticity of Cycladic artifacts.

The center will comprise an analysis laboratory for researching and conserving antiquities, a library specializing in Cycladic culture and a digital database for documenting its artifacts.

In the initial phase, the Ministry of Culture has allocated 400,000 euros from national resources to equip the center with the necessary electronic and digital infrastructure. Staff will include archaeologists, antiquity conservators, chemical engineers and computer scientists.

“The data derived from technological analyses will serve as a foundation for comparative studies alongside the results of similar analyses conducted on Cycladic artifacts lacking provenance. These artifacts may be housed in museums and collections, seized in Greece or abroad, or repatriated in recent years,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

Museum Archaeology

