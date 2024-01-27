CULTURE

Proposal could lead to revival of listed buildings

[InTime News]

A plan for the restoration and development of listed buildings, either commercially or as residences, through the partnership of private and state owners, is being forwarded for public debate by the Dianeosis research and policy institute. 

The proposed model is based on an agreement between the owner and a private company, under the umbrella of a state body and a fund to be set up to manage the financial aspect.

The state would undertake to subsidize the “financial gap” in the cost of restoration if the future use of the building is not expected to be particularly cost-effective.

The proposal was developed by Nikos Triantafyllopoulos, professor emeritus in the Department of Planning, Urban and Regional Development Engineering at the University of Thessaly, and will be submitted by Dianeosis to the government. 

