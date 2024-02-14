Culture Minister deems Netflix’s Alexander the Great as ‘low quality fiction’

A Netflix series about Alexander the Great is “fiction of extremely poor quality, lowly content and full of historical inaccuracies,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Wednesday.



The series “The Making of a God” stirred controversy in Greece as it touched upon a sensitive topic, as it featured a homosexual relationship between Alexander the Great and Hephaistion.



“None of the elements of Alexander the Great’s personality are showcased in the show, which does not serve historical truth,” Mendoni said, while speaking to parliament, responding to a question by the leader of religious party Nike Dimitris Natsios, who asked whether the government plans to take measures against the production.



Mendoni said “the culture ministry does not censor … freedom of art has been legislated in the Greek constitution since 1825, and none of its revisions target freedom of expression.”



“All elements of Alexander the Great’s personality are not highlighted in the Netflix series, which does not serve historical truth,” the minister said, but added:



“However, you will know that the concept of love in antiquity is broad and multi-dimensional.”

The discussion took place, as a legislation on same sex marriage is debated in parliament, expected to be voted on Thursday.