CULTURE

Restoration planned for ancient Fyli fortress on Mount Parnitha

[Perikles Merakos]

The Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday that the remains of the ancient Greek fortress of Fyli on Mount Parnitha will undergo support and restoration as part of an upcoming plan.

According to a statement from the ministry, the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has endorsed the architectural report, paving the way for immediate restoration work on the south gate, the east central gate, and the two accompanying towers.

The Fyli fortress, an integral part of ancient Athens’ defense system in the 4th century BC, stands as one of the most well-preserved fortifications on the mountain. Erected on the southwest slope, at an elevation of 675 meters, it spans 0.35 hectares and features four towers, one of which is round. Situated approximately 10 km northwest of the contemporary town of Fyli, it served as a defensive structure against the Macedonian army.

Presently, remnants stretch over nearly 300 meters, facing the eastern part of the mountain, while the western side is naturally fortified by steep terrain.

Over the years, the fortress has encountered various structural and functional challenges, exacerbated by seismic activity in 1999 and 2019, as well as last year’s wildfire. [AMNA]

Archaeology

