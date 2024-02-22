National Library looking for new management

The National Library of Greece (NLG) is looking forward to the appointment of a new director general who will bring order to the “organizational and administrative chaos” that has descended over the country’s biggest treasury of intellectual assets since the death of its former head, Filippos Tsimpoglou, a year ago.

“I expect the process to be completed by the end of March, and it would be a blessing if the new director came with the approval of the institution’s new organizational structure,” Stavros Zoumboulakis, president of the board of trustees, tells Kathimerini, as the short-list of the final 13 candidates for the job is expected to be published next week.

The NLG has been run by temporary department heads, even though the new organizational structure it submitted to the Education Ministry was slated for approval in 2015. The new structure, says Zoumboulakis, will be “essential” to the new management. “Right now there’s organizational and administrative chaos. But I hope, from the discussions I’m having with the ministry, that a solution is not too far away.”