PM congratulates Lanthimos after ‘Poor Things’ wins 4 Oscars

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has extended his congratulations to Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos after his film “Poor Things” won four prizes at the 96th Academy Awards.

“A thousand congratulations to Yorgos Lanthimos for winning four awards at this year’s Oscars with his film ‘Poor Things.’ His unique perspective and narrative skill have not only captivated film enthusiasts but also filled all of us with pride,” Mitsotakis said.

“In Yorgos’ person and work, we see reflected the Greece of perpetual exploration, creation, and progress. I hope these significant awards are just one of the many milestones on his journey to the pinnacle of the seventh art. May his artistic vision continue to inspire more and more people,” he said

“Congratulations once again.”

Along with Emma Stone’s Best Actress triumph, Poor Things won the Oscars for Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Costume Design.