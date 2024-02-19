CULTURE

‘Poor Things’ wins 5 BAFTAs including leading actress

‘Poor Things’ wins 5 BAFTAs including leading actress
Emma Stone poses in the winners room with her award for Leading Actress for ‘Poor Things,’ during the 2024 BAFTA at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Sunday. [Reuters]

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ steampunk quasi-feminist fantasy starring Emma Stone as a Victorian woman whose brain is replaced with that of her unborn baby, won five awards at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, including leading actress.

The film, which had garnered 11 nominations, also won for best costume design, make up and hair, production design and special visual effects.

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb in World War Two, was the big winner at the awards, winning the top honors for best film and best director, as well as five other awards.

