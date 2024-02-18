Greek cinema funds boosted

As part of the state’s effort to promote modern Greek culture, the Greek Film Center (GFC) is to implement five new financial programs to boost the local industry.

The programs will be bankrolled through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RFF), while just last week, the GFC approved financial support for 13 film projects to the tune of 1,262,000 euros.

“Our goal is both to strengthen domestic film producers and to attract producers from abroad, as well as to promote modern Greek culture worldwide,” Deputy Culture Minister Christos Dimas told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.