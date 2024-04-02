Piraeus Public Library reopened after overhaul

Residents of Piraeus on Tuesday welcomed the re-opening of the port city’s public library after it was closed down for a revamp that lasted several months.

The seven-story building on the corner of Eleftheriou Venizelou and Kolokotrini streets has been given an upgrade to improve energy efficiency and undergone much-needed maintenance and repairs, though the new digital catalog is, perhaps, the latest addition that will improve the visitor experience most.

According to an announcement from the Municipality of Piraeus, the library’s collection has also been enriched with new titles in all of its sections.

The Piraeus Public Library is open on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.