CULTURE

Piraeus Public Library reopened after overhaul

Piraeus Public Library reopened after overhaul

Residents of Piraeus on Tuesday welcomed the re-opening of the port city’s public library after it was closed down for a revamp that lasted several months. 

The seven-story building on the corner of Eleftheriou Venizelou and Kolokotrini streets has been given an upgrade to improve energy efficiency and undergone much-needed maintenance and repairs, though the new digital catalog is, perhaps, the latest addition that will improve the visitor experience most.

According to an announcement from the Municipality of Piraeus, the library’s collection has also been enriched with new titles in all of its sections.

The Piraeus Public Library is open on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Books

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Reflecting on Athens’ ‘unfinished’ buildings
CULTURE

Reflecting on Athens’ ‘unfinished’ buildings

National Library looking for new management
CULTURE

National Library looking for new management

Lycabettus Press publisher remembered
JOHN VOSPER CHAPPLE

Lycabettus Press publisher remembered

Honoring the war dead in Ancient Athens and today
CULTURE

Honoring the war dead in Ancient Athens and today

When the Athens Acropolis was a village in a castle
CULTURE

When the Athens Acropolis was a village in a castle

Land of warmth, light and antiquity
VICTORIA HISLOP

Land of warmth, light and antiquity