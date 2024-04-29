CULTURE

Acropolis visitors in Ancient Greek attire prompt Culture Ministry’s reaction

Acropolis visitors in Ancient Greek attire prompt Culture Ministry’s reaction
[AP]

The Culture Ministry stated that it had no affiliation with and did not authorize the presence of a group of individuals dressed in Ancient Greek attires at the Acropolis, the main archaeological site in the Greek capital, on Saturday. 

According to a statement from the Ministry’s Directorate of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities released on Monday, these individuals entered the site without detection by security personnel. 

The Ministry further announced it has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

 

