Antiquity missing since WWII returns to Greece

[Ministry of Culture]

An ancient artifact, missing since German occupation, has been returned to Greece by Hanover’s municipality and the August Kestner Museum, the Greek Culture Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The artifact, a 620-600 BC three-leaf oinochoe with a lid, resurfaced with inscribed decoration. Initially acquired in 1986, the museum confirmed its illegal removal during Nazi rule.

Mayor of Hanover Belit Onay handed it over in a ceremony, joined by Greece’s Consul General Ioannis Vikelidis and others.

Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni praised the move, stating it contributes to restoring Greece’s cultural heritage and upholds the museum’s reputation. The gesture aligns with global museum efforts to investigate collection origins.

