NEWS

Culture Ministry suspends employee on foot of child sexual abuse allegations

Culture Ministry suspends employee on foot of child sexual abuse allegations
[Shutterstock]

An employee of the archaeological service on the Dodecanese island of Nisyros has been suspended from duty on foot of allegations that he was involved in child sexual abuse.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said it was suspending the man, who is employed at the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Dodecanese, following press reports on the case.

It has also ordered the competent director general of antiquities and cultural heritage to conduct an administrative investigation into the allegations.

Police earlier said that they was informed by the Smile of the Child organization on Monday about an incident of sexual abuse against a minor under the age of 12. After they located the victim’s family, his father identified a local resident as the alleged perpetrator, adding that the incident took place on April 12.

A prosecutor was informed and the alleged perpetrator was brought in to testify while digital evidence was seized from his home for analysis. The victim and his father were then sent to the island of Kos where the child testified, in the presence of a psychologist.

Police said that the father will not be deported, after it was revealed that he had been banned from entering into the country.

The man, whose nationality has not been revealed, was given 25 days “to further arrange his outstanding matters,” police said.

Justice Child Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek culture minister oversees repatriation of ancient artifacts from US
CULTURE

Greek culture minister oversees repatriation of ancient artifacts from US

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece
CULTURE

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway
FOREIGN-POLICY

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway

Despair makes young US men more conservative ahead of US election, poll shows
NEWS

Despair makes young US men more conservative ahead of US election, poll shows

Russian oil and products trapped on tankers hit by new Iran-related sanctions
FOREIGN-POLICY

Russian oil and products trapped on tankers hit by new Iran-related sanctions

‘Greece is redrawing energy map,’ says US ambassador
FOREIGN-POLICY

‘Greece is redrawing energy map,’ says US ambassador