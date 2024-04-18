Culture Ministry suspends employee on foot of child sexual abuse allegations

An employee of the archaeological service on the Dodecanese island of Nisyros has been suspended from duty on foot of allegations that he was involved in child sexual abuse.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said it was suspending the man, who is employed at the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Dodecanese, following press reports on the case.

It has also ordered the competent director general of antiquities and cultural heritage to conduct an administrative investigation into the allegations.

Police earlier said that they was informed by the Smile of the Child organization on Monday about an incident of sexual abuse against a minor under the age of 12. After they located the victim’s family, his father identified a local resident as the alleged perpetrator, adding that the incident took place on April 12.

A prosecutor was informed and the alleged perpetrator was brought in to testify while digital evidence was seized from his home for analysis. The victim and his father were then sent to the island of Kos where the child testified, in the presence of a psychologist.

Police said that the father will not be deported, after it was revealed that he had been banned from entering into the country.

The man, whose nationality has not been revealed, was given 25 days “to further arrange his outstanding matters,” police said.