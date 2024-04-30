All you need to know about Eurovision 2024

People look at the completed Eurovision stage for the Eurovision Song Contest in May, at Malmo Arena during a press conference in Malmo, Sweden, April 25, 2024. [TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via Reuters]

The world’s biggest live music event, Eurovision Song Contest, will take place in Sweden in the second week of May with 37 participating countries.

Roughly 100,000 visitors from 89 countries are expected in host city Malmö during the week for the 68th edition of the competition.

Greece’s entry, “Zari,” is an uplifting fusion of traditional, modern, and ethnographic elements performed by Marina Satti, who is set to perform during the first half of the second semi-final on Thursday, May 9.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?

The event will kick off on May 7 at 10 p.m. Greek time for the first semi-final, followed by a second semi-final two days later. The Grand Final will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. Greek time.

Where is Eurovision being held?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place in Malmö, Sweden’s third-largest city with a population of 362,000. The city also hosted Eurovision in 1992 and in 2013. Sweden has hosted Eurovision seven times in total, counting in 2024. Stockholm in 1975, 2000, and 2016 and Gothenburg in 1985. The concert venue is Malmö Arena with a capacity of up to 15,500.

Who competes in the first semi-final?

Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Ukraine, Poland, Croatia, Iceland, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal and Luxembourg.

Who competes in the second semi-final?

Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands.

Who competes in the grand final?

The top 10 from each semi-final will participate in the final. The previous year’s winner and host nation Sweden has automatic entry to the final as well as the “Big Five” countries: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. There will be 26 acts in total in the final.

Why the ‘Big Five’?

The “Big Five” countries are France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, which bring the biggest financial contribution to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Since 2000, these countries have secured themselves an automatic spot in the Grand Final.

How to watch it

The song contest will be broadcast by all 37 participating countries. It will also be streamed on YouTube.

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision?

Bookmakers have Switzerland as the favourite, giving Swiss rapper and singer Nemo Mettler a 23% chance of winning with the song “The Code,” according fan site Eurovisionworld. The song is about their journey of self-discovery as non-binary, Nemo has said in an interview. Switzerland will perform in the first half of the second semi-final on May 9.

How does the voting work?

Viewers at home will determine the outcome of the two semi-finals. Viewers and professional juries vote in the Grand Final.

Who are the presenters?

The song contest will be presented by Swedish comedian and actress Petra Mede and Swedish-American actress Malin Akerman.

Eurovision history

The Eurovision song contest is one of the world’s largest television events, and has been held annually since 1956. Eurovision features live music performances from most European countries and beyond, including Israel and Australia. Originally it started as a technical experiment for transnational broadcast television with only seven countries competing: the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg and Italy. The show reached 162 million people in 2023 through public service markets.

Which countries have won the most Eurovisions?

Sweden and Ireland are leading with seven wins each. France, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands have each won five times, with the Netherlands as the most recent of the four countries to win in 2019.

Who won last year?

Swedish singer Loreen won last year’s competition in Liverpool for the second time with her song “Tattoo.” She is the only person after Ireland’s Johnny Logan to win the contest twice. [Reuters/Kathimerini]