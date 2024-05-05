CULTURE

Rock musician Antonis Tourkogiorgis, 72, dies

Rock musician Antonis Tourkogiorgis, 72, dies
[You Tube screenshot]

Rock musician Antonis Tourkogiorgis has died at the age of 72, a friend and colleague of his, Kostas Bigalis, posted Sunday.

Along with guitarist Yannis Spathas, Tourkogiorgis, who sang and played bass guitar, were the mainstays of local rock group Socrates Drank the Conium, also well-known simply as Socrates, from 1969 to 2010, when Tourkogiorgis first faced serious health issues.

Melding the hard-edged blues and psychedelia of Cream and Jimi Hendrix with prog-rock-influenced time signatures, Socrates enjoyed fame in Greece for years, with many considering them the best local rock group ever. Their desire for an international career did not pan out, though. Two of their albums, On the Wings and Phos, the latter produced by Vangelis, saw limited release in the US in the 1970s.

Tourkogiorgis’ cause of death was not immediately known. Spathas died in July 2019 at the age of 68, after suffering a stroke.

Obituary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dimos Moutsis, singer, songwriter and composer, passes away at 86
CULTURE

Dimos Moutsis, singer, songwriter and composer, passes away at 86

Lycabettus Press publisher remembered
JOHN VOSPER CHAPPLE

Lycabettus Press publisher remembered

‘Z’ author Vassilis Vassilikos dies
CULTURE

‘Z’ author Vassilis Vassilikos dies

Renowned archaeologist Petros Themelis, who restored Ancient Messene, dies
CULTURE

Renowned archaeologist Petros Themelis, who restored Ancient Messene, dies

Artist Stelios Faitakis dies aged 47
CULTURE

Artist Stelios Faitakis dies aged 47

Popular film actress Mary Chronopoulou dies, aged 90
CULTURE

Popular film actress Mary Chronopoulou dies, aged 90