Popular film actress Mary Chronopoulou dies, aged 90

One of the best-loved film actresses of the heyday of Greek cinema, Mary Chronopoulou, died on Friday in Evangelismos Hospital in Athens, at the age of 90. Chronopoulou had been admitted to hospital a few days earlier with serious injuries after a fall in her home.

Born in 1933, she graduated from the National Theatre drama school and also appeared on the theatrical stage, while her first film appearance was as an extra in a Finos Film production in 1954. Her first small film role was in the Michalis Cacoyannis film “A Matter of Dignity” in 1958.

She appeared in numerous films during the 1960s and 1970s, establishing herself as one of the most popular and important Greek actresses of the time, in both comic roles, dramas and musicals, while she continued her career in later years through her collaboration in award-winning films with directors Theodoros Angelopoulos (Voyage to Cythera – 1984) and Costas Vrettakos (The Children of the Swallow – 1987).

In 2021 she was presented with an Iris award for her overall contribution by the Hellenic Film Academy.