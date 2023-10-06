Artist Stelios Faitakis dies aged 47

The death has been announced of prominent contemporary Greek artist Stelios Faitakis, who was acclaimed for his allegoric paintings that combined Greek Orthodox iconography with street art.

He was 47.

Born in Athens, he studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts, where he also attended icon painting courses, a decision that would later prove pivotal for his art.

Faitakis became known for his pioneering works in the street art scene that flourished in the 1990s, when he signed his works under the pseudonym “Bizare.”

After his participation at the Athens Biennale in 2007, where he presented the mural “Socrates drinking the hemlock,” and Venice Biennale in 2011, his works were exhibited in various galleries and museums around the world, including Paris and Kiev.