Greek-Thai diplomatic relations to be celebrated with music

Greece and Thailand will be celebrating 65 years of diplomatic relations on May 31 with a performance of one Thai and two Greek classical compositions at the Athens Concert Hall.

Led by Belgian conductor Tilkin, the Athens State Orchestra will perform the late Georgios Lambelet’s celebrated “The Feast,” a recent piece by Eleftherios Veniadis, “Individuum,” and Narongrit Dhamabutra’s Concerto for alto saxophone and orchestra, in a concert titled “East-West Wind.”

The evening will also feature Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No 3 in C major Opus 26.

The orchestra will be joined by acclaimed soloists Theodore Kerkezos and Theodosia Ntokou on the saxophone and piano, respectively.

General admission tickets cost 15, 20 and 25 euros and can be booked online at megaron.gr