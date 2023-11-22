CULTURE

Cavafy Archive opens to the public

Cavafy Archive opens to the public
[Stelios Tzetzias]

One hundred and sixty years after the birth of Constantine Cavafy, the influential Greek poet, journalist, and civil servant from Alexandria, the Onassis Foundation is adding a landmark to downtown Athens and a milestone in Cavafy research by setting up the Cavafy Archive on Frynichou Street in Plaka, which opens to the public on Wednesday. The Alexandrian’s new home houses over 2,000 items, including manuscripts of poems, literary works, articles and notes. 

Cavafy (1863-1933) was introduced to the English-speaking world in 1923 by his friend E.M. Forster, the novelist and literary critic, who famously described him as “a Greek gentleman in a straw hat, standing absolutely motionless at a slight angle to the universe.” 

Cavafy’s consciously individual style established him as one of the most prominent characters not just in Greek poetry, but also in Western poetry. 

Anniversary Literature Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Acropolis Museum to mark 14th anniversary with tribute to late president
CULTURE

Acropolis Museum to mark 14th anniversary with tribute to late president

Greeks, Chinese vow to boost cooperation
BILATERAL COOPERATION

Greeks, Chinese vow to boost cooperation

Tilda Swinton, Olivier Saillard coming to Athens for show-tribute to Pasolini
CULTURE

Tilda Swinton, Olivier Saillard coming to Athens for show-tribute to Pasolini

New museum highlights evolution of modern Greek history
CULTURE

New museum highlights evolution of modern Greek history

Museum acts to protect isles of the Cyclades
CULTURE

Museum acts to protect isles of the Cyclades

Caroline Vout receives London Hellenic Prize award
CULTURE

Caroline Vout receives London Hellenic Prize award