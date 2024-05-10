CULTURE HERAION

Fire safety study completed for Samos sanctuary

[Perikles Merakos]

The Ministry of Culture has completed a fire safety study for the archaeological site of Heraion on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, which has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1992. 

The study is part of a comprehensive effort to preserve archaeological sites from extreme weather events caused by climate change. The analysis comprises active and passive fire safety methods for both the archaeological site and the eight structures within the enclosed area. 

A permanent firefighting water supply network for the archeological site is planned, which will include the development of an underground pumping station and water tank.

