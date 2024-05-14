Acropolis Museum offering free admission on International Museum Day
The Acropolis Museum will be marking International Museum Day on Saturday, May 18, with free admission and special events.
It will also stay open longer, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the restaurant will be serving until midnight.
As on every weekend, visitors can enjoy the gallery tour “Saturday in the Museum with 20+1 masterpieces,” where archaeologists reveal the stories behind selected masterpieces.
To register for a spot on the English-language tour, which takes place at 10.30 a.m., click here.