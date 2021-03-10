WHAT'S ON

David Tiano Lecture | Ongoing

david-tiano-lecture-ongoing
[InTime News]

The 2021 David Tiano Lecture – held in honor of the former US Consulate General employee in Thessaloniki who was arrested and executed by the Nazis in World War II – was organized by the US Embassy and Consulate General and took place online on February 25. This year’s lecture focused on the Romaniote community of Ioannina and participants included the archaeologist Zanet Battinou, director of the Jewish Museum of Greece, Mimis Cohen, a founding member of the American Friends of the Jewish Museum of Greece, Ioannina Mayor Moisis Elisaf, and United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt. The lecture can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the US Embassy in Athens.

History Lecture Online
READ MORE
[InTime News]
WHAT'S ON

David Tiano Lecture | February 25

[InTime News]
WHAT'S ON

On the Greek Language | February 20

byzantine-dialogues-february-20
WHAT'S ON

Byzantine Dialogues | February 2

ancient-port-at-kommos-lecture-january-270
WHAT'S ON

Ancient Port at Kommos Lecture | January 27

byzantine-dialogues-lecture-january-260
WHAT'S ON

Byzantine Dialogues Lecture | January 26

byzantine-dialogues-november-240
WHAT'S ON

Byzantine Dialogues | November 24