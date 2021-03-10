David Tiano Lecture | Ongoing

The 2021 David Tiano Lecture – held in honor of the former US Consulate General employee in Thessaloniki who was arrested and executed by the Nazis in World War II – was organized by the US Embassy and Consulate General and took place online on February 25. This year’s lecture focused on the Romaniote community of Ioannina and participants included the archaeologist Zanet Battinou, director of the Jewish Museum of Greece, Mimis Cohen, a founding member of the American Friends of the Jewish Museum of Greece, Ioannina Mayor Moisis Elisaf, and United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt. The lecture can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the US Embassy in Athens.