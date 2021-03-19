New Choreographers | March 20 & 21

The eighth installment of the Onassis Foundation’s New Choreographers Festival has been especially designed to be streamed online this year. The program features 11 new pieces that explore the notion of pop versus high art, by Vasilis Vilaras, Nadi Gogoulou, Myrto Delimichali and Stathis Doganis, Irene Kalaitzidisi, the Besuch Team, Anna Papathanasiou, Ioanna Paraskevopoulou, Konstantinos Papanikolaou, Natasha Sarantopoulou, ody icons and the Stereo Nero Dance Co. The works will premiere on the Onassis Channel on YouTube on March 20 and 21.