Mariza Rizou will be performing a show at the Stavros Tou Notou venue in central Athens that will be live-streamed on March 28.

The show, initially slated for last year before being canceled due to the pandemic, will feature Rizou, along with four supporting musicians on a variety of instruments, and will showcase a variety of songs, including several Greek classics.

The viewing fee for the show, which starts at 8 p.m., can be paid at www.ticketservices.gr.