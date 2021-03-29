Andrea Chénier | March 31 – July 31

The Greek National Opera’s production of Umberto Giordano’s “Andrea Chénier” will be available to stream on demand from March 31 to July 31.

The story of a French revolutionary with a Greek mother, the opera celebrates the values of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

Performed in the SNFCC’s Stavros Niarchos Hall in January, it is part of the wider tribute to the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution.

Details on how to watch the performance can be found at tv.nationalopera.gr.