Circular Cultures | March 29-30

The British Council and the Onassis Stegi Foundation are putting together a two-day event, featuring a conference on March 29 and workshops on March 30, on the importance of materials in the future of circular design.

Speakers at the conference will include British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn and Professor Marcos Cruz, from the Bartlett School of Architecture at University College London.

Details about participating in the conference and workshops can be found at form.jotform.com/onassis_org/circular-cultures-materials and form.jotform.com/210703940270345 respectively. The deadline for registering for the event is March 26.

