Memories of the Dictatorship | April 21-27

Scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the April 21, 1967 military coup, the Greek Film Archive is holding a series of online screening titled “Memories of the Dictatorship.” Streamed for free at online.tainiothiki.gr, it comprises two documentaries and 10 emblematic fictional films by Theo Angelopoulos, Nikos Kavoukidis, Nikos Koundouros, Frieda Liappa, Dimitris Makris, Roviros Manthoulis, Tonia Marketaki, Yiorgos Stamboulopoulos, Pavlos Tasios, Dimos Theos, Pantelis Voulgaris, Sakis Maniatis and Giorgos Tsemberopoulos. Each film will be available for 30 hours after viewing starts, without geographical restrictions.