WHAT'S ON

Joseph Beuys Doc | Online | To May 15

joseph-beuys-doc-online-to-may-15

Marking the centenary of the birth of Joseph Beuys (1921-86), the Goethe Institute in Athens and the Piraeus Bank Cultural Center present a free online screening of a documentary on his life and work. Created by Andres Veiel, “Beuys” contains rich archival material that sheds light on one of the most influential forces on international contemporary art in the latter half of the 20th century. The documentary is in German and English with Greek subtitles, and is available free of charge on the Piraeus Bank Cultural Center’s YouTube Channel through May 15.

Documentary Visual Arts
READ MORE
no-heroes-athens-november-4
WHAT'S ON

No Heroes | Athens | November 4

doctors-of-the-world-tribute-athens-to-july-13
WHAT'S ON

Doctors of the World Tribute | Athens | To July 13

earth-seen-from-the-heart-online-june-5
WHAT'S ON

Earth: Seen from the Heart | Online | June 5

american-documentary-showcase-online-june-4-29
WHAT'S ON

American Documentary Showcase | Online | June 4-29

charity-concert-online-to-may-16
WHAT'S ON

Charity Concert | Online | To May 16

tdf-podcast-competition-online-to-may-15
WHAT'S ON

TDF Podcast Competition | Online | To May 15