Joseph Beuys Doc | Online | To May 15

Marking the centenary of the birth of Joseph Beuys (1921-86), the Goethe Institute in Athens and the Piraeus Bank Cultural Center present a free online screening of a documentary on his life and work. Created by Andres Veiel, “Beuys” contains rich archival material that sheds light on one of the most influential forces on international contemporary art in the latter half of the 20th century. The documentary is in German and English with Greek subtitles, and is available free of charge on the Piraeus Bank Cultural Center’s YouTube Channel through May 15.