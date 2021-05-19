Athens Photo World | Multiple Venues | May 21 – August 31

First launched in 2019, Athens Photo World is a global panorama of photojournalism presenting the work of top investigative photographers and emerging new talent. The pandemic is one of the key themes of this year’s event, though it also includes a show on sports, another on scenes from Greece and one on teenage photographers. Shows take place at different venues across the city, including the railings outside the National Garden and the Athens Concert Hall. For details about the program, visit apw.gr. The event is sponsored by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.