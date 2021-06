On June 21 at 9 p.m., the ERT National Symphony Orchestra will return to the Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis to perform Wagner’s “Tannhauser” Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony in celebration of World Music Day under the baton of internationally acclaimed conductor George Petrou. For more information and tickets, visit aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807