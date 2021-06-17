WHAT'S ON

Sterling Ruby | Athens | To June 27

The Museum of Clycladic Art has extended its exhibition of sculptures by Sterling Ruby by a week until June 27.

In this show, the pioneering American artist juxtaposes some of his famous ceramic sculptures against a selection of artifacts from the permanent collection in a comment on archaeology and the notion of excavation and transformation.

To find out more about the exhibition and the rules for visiting the museum, log on to cycladic.gr.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321-3

