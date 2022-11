Enduringly popular singer George Dalaras pays tribute to songwriter Manos Loizos, who died in 1982 at the age of 44 yet left a legacy that has influenced hundreds of artists who worked with him and came after him. Dalaras is joined on the stage of the Christmas Theater (ct.gr) by talented young singers Aspasia Stratigou and Kostas Triandafyllidis.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy