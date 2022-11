After joining forces, to much critical acclaim, great soloists Leonidas Kavakos (violin) and Yuja Wang (piano) come to the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for a much-anticipated concert of three classical masterpieces that also have fascinating stories behind their composition.

