Exploring whether artificial intelligence can create real music and how it can shape or influence the way humans compose and perform is the subject of a fascinating event being hosted by the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), in cooperation with the US Embassy in Athens. Aimed at an audience aged 12 and above, the event stars Shimon, a robot created by the Georgia Institute of Technology, and saxophonist Dimitris Vassilakis.

